GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 137,563 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of CBIZ worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 61.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CBIZ by 25.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

