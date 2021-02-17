GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,214 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Saia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.80. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $214.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,274 shares of company stock worth $11,556,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

