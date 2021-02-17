GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

GPI opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,902. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

