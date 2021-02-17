GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,326,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

