GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

