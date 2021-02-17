GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,406 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

