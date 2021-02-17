GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $18.61 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,762 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

