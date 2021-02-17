GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $21.70 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 144,176 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

