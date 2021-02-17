GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.29. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

