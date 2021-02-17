GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $22.80 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Huazhu Group worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

