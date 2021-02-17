GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $26.56 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.