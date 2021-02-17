GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 924,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

KAR stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

