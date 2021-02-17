GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 324,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

