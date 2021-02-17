GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 206,350 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Zogenix worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zogenix by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zogenix by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

