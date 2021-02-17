GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Avantor worth $23,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 748.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

