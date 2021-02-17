GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 16,248 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $538.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.73. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $548.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,298,682. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

