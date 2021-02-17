GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 18,228 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

