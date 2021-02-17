GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 195,349 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,349 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Silgan worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.