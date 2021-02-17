GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fox Factory worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $143.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

