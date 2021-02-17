GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

