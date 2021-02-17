GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 4.01% of Chuy’s worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $852.60 million, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

