GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,085 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $585.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.93, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,257 shares of company stock valued at $46,426,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

