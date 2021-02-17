GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,099 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

