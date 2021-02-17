GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 89,453 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,453 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Rogers worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $322,623.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,787.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 581.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

