GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,079 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Helen of Troy worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

