GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. GXChain has a market cap of $40.49 million and $8.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,999,227 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.