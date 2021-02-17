GXChain Price Reaches $0.60 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. GXChain has a market cap of $41.65 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

