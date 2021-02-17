GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG) Shares Up 0.7%

GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). 66,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 679,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The firm has a market cap of £35.89 million and a PE ratio of 51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.84.

GYG plc (GYG.L) Company Profile (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

