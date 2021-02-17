H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.53

Shares of H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

