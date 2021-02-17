Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.93

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.