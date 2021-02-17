Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 1,320,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,987,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.