Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.10. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

