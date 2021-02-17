Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HCDI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 24th

Harbor Custom Development’s (NASDAQ:HCDI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 24th. Harbor Custom Development had issued 1,766,700 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,600,200 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Harbor Custom Development’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCDI opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $380,171.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

