HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Reaches $91.63 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003429 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $91.63 million and $47.85 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00324288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00082190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00069705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00452446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,261.76 or 0.84545881 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

