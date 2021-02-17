Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.47

Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.47 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37). Hardide plc (HDD.L) shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 12,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.47.

About Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

