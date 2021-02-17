Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY):

2/2/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/27/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/26/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/22/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/22/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/15/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/12/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/8/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/21/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.99%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

