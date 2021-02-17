Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $249.16 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Harmony has a total market cap of $249.16 million and approximately $53.97 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,248,005,914 coins and its circulating supply is 9,486,931,914 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

