Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Trading Down 0%

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.29. 42,120 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 248,215 shares in the last quarter.

