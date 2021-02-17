Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) shares rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 4,154,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,741,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

HRVSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harvest Health & Recreation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

