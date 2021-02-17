Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT)’s stock price was down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,736,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,776,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

