Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Cap of $26.54 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $158,009.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00849511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00027659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00045912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.98 or 0.04903781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015768 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

