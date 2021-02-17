HC Wainwright Increases Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target to $8.00

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 180,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,002. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $12,169,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $5,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $2,611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth $2,531,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

