HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $4,704,587. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,393,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,502. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.