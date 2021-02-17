HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,094,088 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.42% of HDFC Bank worth $551,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

