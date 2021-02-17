HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $113,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. 26,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,605. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

