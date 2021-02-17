H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Down 7.9%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 800,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 211,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 292.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.