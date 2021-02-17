Head to Head Analysis: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.48 $130.57 million $1.54 14.59 BurgerFi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bloomin’ Brands and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 5 8 1 2.60 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 19.15%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands -3.45% -39.30% -0.89% BurgerFi International N/A -2.59% -0.65%

Volatility and Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 29, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,045 restaurants and franchised 173 restaurants across 48 states; and owned and operated 128 restaurants and franchised 127 restaurants across 21 countries, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

