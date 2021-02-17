Head-To-Head Analysis: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) & AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 258.48 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -14.25 AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.40 $861.30 million $4.19 28.89

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMETEK 0 2 8 0 2.80

ClearSign Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than ClearSign Technologies.

Summary

AMETEK beats ClearSign Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

