Head to Head Review: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) vs. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -19.34% -1.72% -0.60% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

This table compares Lydall and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $837.40 million 0.71 -$70.51 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Luminar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lydall and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Lydall currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.04%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Lydall.

Risk & Volatility

Lydall has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Lydall on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, respiratory protection, and industrial processes. This segment also provides nonwoven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building product, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the dash insulators, cabin flooring, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, fuel tank, exhaust, tunnel, spare tire, engine compartment, outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

