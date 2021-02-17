Head-To-Head Survey: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -22.33% N/A N/A S&W Seed -27.01% -25.28% -13.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.26 -$12.87 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $79.58 million 0.00 -$19.67 million ($0.55) N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Risk & Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats S&W Seed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

